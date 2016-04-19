 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR produced 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas in Q1 of 2016

    This is by 4.5% lower than last year

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has produced 1 595.3 mln cubic meters of natural gas in January-March 2016.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, during this period, natural gas production decreased by 4.5% compared to the same period of 2015.

    In the first quarter of this year 547.8 mln cubic meters of the total volume of production accounted for March.Gas production in March fell by 5.6% year on year.

    In January-March, 7.471 bln cubic meters of natural gas produced in Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi