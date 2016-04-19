SOCAR produced 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas in Q1 of 2016

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has produced 1 595.3 mln cubic meters of natural gas in January-March 2016.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during this period, natural gas production decreased by 4.5% compared to the same period of 2015.

In the first quarter of this year 547.8 mln cubic meters of the total volume of production accounted for March.Gas production in March fell by 5.6% year on year.

In January-March, 7.471 bln cubic meters of natural gas produced in Azerbaijan.