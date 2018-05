SOCAR produced 1.46 bln cum gas in Q1 2017

17 April, 2017 16:50

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 1 462,7 mln cum gas in quarter I, 2017. Report informs referring to SOCAR, 504.4 mln cum of this volume accounts for March. Notably, in 2016, SOCAR produced 6 266,7 mln cum gas.