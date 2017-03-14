SOCAR produced 1,2 mln tons oil in two months

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 1 221,3 thousand tons of crude oil.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, the company's production only in February made 576,200 tons.

Total oil production in the country during January and February has made 6 343,2 thousand tons.

Notably, SOCAR produced 7.5 mln tons of oil in 2016. The total volume of production in the country made 41 mln tons.