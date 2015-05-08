SOCAR President visits Sumgayit ethylene-polyethylene plant

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ Today President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and representatives of the company visited the city of Sumgayit. Report informs, during the visit the SOCAR President and his entourage initially met with engineers and workers of the Ethylene-polyethylene plant undergoing improvements being discontinued in Sumgayit Office of training, education and certification. Mentioned that, in addition to training highly skilled workers in various specialties in Sumgait Training and Educational Center that meets all modern standards, having a wide and equipped with training facilities and advanced technical equipment of the audience, conducted training courses, retraining and improvements for the employees of the "Azerkimya". At the moment, 21 people, including 14 engineers with higher education and 7 workforces having training courses. Before the year is planned a participation of 75 people in these courses.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and his entourage also took part in the event organized on the occasion of putting into operation after major overhaul and reconstruction laboratory of the Ethylene-polyethylene plant, that combines the sphere of production and quality control, as well as industrial and sanitary sector.

SOCAR President said that, the laboratories are equipped with modern instruments such as chromatographs and production in Russia and Germany. This will more accurately diagnose the impact of the environment on the human body, ecological state, toxic and hazardous factors of production, the level of contamination of the water used, the amount of toxic emissions into the environment and other parameters. Also were Improved working conditions and laboratory staff.

Then R.Abdullayev familiarized with the construction works on buildings to clean impurities from sulfur dioxide, and hydrogenation gas fractions. SOCAR President was also informed about future works on modernization in the production of steam and electricity.