SOCAR President visits Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and the company's management visited the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and familiarized with the preventive measures taken to prevent the threat of a coronavirus pandemic to employees, Report says, citing the SOCAR.

According to the information, the head of the company got acquainted with the preventive measures taken to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, which is one of the vital infrastructures of the country, and expressed satisfaction with the actions taken.

Notably, the company created conditions to take the temperature of the people entering the company's production areas and administrative buildings, as well as to provide the initial medical examination. Like other SOCAR production facilities, Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery regularly conducts disinfection works and limits communication among collaborators. The state company developed awareness-raising materials to ensure employees follow the rules of hygienic behavior, taking measures to disseminate them among employees, as well as their family members.

According to a statement issued by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, along with many other agencies, some workers of SOCAR, especially leading employees, were involved in all non-working days of the Novruz holiday. Thus, the company controlled the measures taken against the spread of the epidemic during the holidays.