SOCAR President visits deep sea base at 'Guneshli' oil rig

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has visited deep sea base No.10 at 'Guneshli' oil rig.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, at first, review has been held on state of the platform after fire was extinguished. The president of the company has been reported on state of main production installations and equipments and wells.

Then, production meeting was held with participation of relevant officials of the SOCAR. SOCAR President got acquainted with the schedule for elimination of accident consequences in the base after fire extinguishing, stressed main priorities of conducted repair and reconstruction works and stated great importance of complying with safety regulations and environmental issues, conduction of repair and reconstruction works with high quality and reliability of installed equipment.

R.Abdullayev told about the works to be carried out for restoration of base's production in a scheduled period, gave specific instructions to the chiefs of offices and enterprises.