SOCAR President visited Iraq

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev visited the Iraqi capitalç Baghdad. Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

According to information, in the framework of the visit, Mr.Abdullayev met with Iraqi Oil Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi. During the meeting with the heads of government of Iraq oil structures were discussed Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations, the historical roots of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector. It was noted that, in good time Iraq's oil and gas specialists trained in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR President gave detailed information about the directions of activity of the company, the assets of the company in the country and abroad.

During the meeting also discussed the prospects of possible cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq and other issues of mutual interest. Mr. Abdullayev invited Iraqi Oil Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi to visit Azerbaijan.