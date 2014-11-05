SOCAR President: The construction site of a new oil-refinery is ready

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of oil-refinery in the framework of the construction project on Oil and Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex is considered to be the most important projects for Azerbaijan. Report informs, the president of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev stated it in his speech at the 2nd SOCAR Oil and Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex Forum started operating in Baku today.

"The necessity of the construction of the plant is due to rising requirements for oil products," R.Abdullayev said.

The president of SOCAR also noted that the same forum held in 2012 stimulated the expansion of cooperation: "The feasibility study of the project was prepared in previous times, also, it was decided to reconstruct the Oil-refinery named after Heydar Aliyev. The construction site of a new oil-refinery is ready. I hope that this forum will be remembered with the majority of new ideas and open up new opportunities for further cooperation."

The 2nd SOCAR Oil and Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex Forum will last two days.

About 500 representatives from different countries attend the event.