SOCAR President receives Algerian delegation

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev received the delegation led by Algerian Ministry of Energy, the country's representative to OPEC Ahmed Messilin at the main office of the company. Report was told by thea company's press service.

R.Abdullayev expressed his confidence that the visit will play an important role in strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

Noting the establishment of diversified the system of export, oil and gas pipelines and its great potential, R.Abdullayev said that Azerbaijan is ready for the cooperation with the oil and gas producing countries.

President of SOCAR also said that Azerbaijan is a tolerant country, where the investments of foreign companies are completely provided with guarantees for the protection. He noted that SOCAR is open for the cooperation and gained great experience in the field of cooperation with foreign companies, it has a number of prospects for the cooperation with Algeria.