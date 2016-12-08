SOCAR President received delegation of Itochu Corporation

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) received delegation of ‘Itochu’ Corporation headed by member of Board of Directors, General Executive Director Masahiro Imai.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, R.Abdullayev marked role of ‘Itochu’ Corporation, alongside other partners, in success of oil and gas projects of regional and global importance implemented in Azerbaijan. He brought to attention that ‘Itochu’ is one of first international companies participating in regional projects carried out by Azerbaijan.

Expressing his thanks to SOCAR President for warm meeting, the head of ‘Itochu’ delegation noted that cooperation between SOCAR and ‘Itochu’ spans over more than 20-year period, and they are partners in number of international oil and non-oil projects, including ‘Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli’ (ACG) and ‘Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’ (BTC). He expressed satisfaction on pace of works within mentioned projects and told that the company represented by him is keen to expand cooperation with SOCAR.

Revealing his satisfaction on long-term efficient operation of Japanese company in Azerbaijan, SOCAR president expressed his confidence in further success of joint projects. He talked about active role of ‘Itochu’ in construction of ‘STAR’ refinery plant build by SOCAR in Turkey and funding by Japanese banks, and underlined prospective opportunities to develop cooperation with Japanese companies.

M.Imai noted that they are satisfied by circumstances created in Azerbaijan for their operations.

The sides held comprehensive exchange of views on important issues.