SOCAR President: Production of 2 billionth tons of oil in Azerbaijan a glorious event

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Production of 2 billionth tons of oil in Azerbaijan is the next peak in development of oil industry and another honorable event that will stay in memories for a long time".

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) said at today's ceremony marking the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan: "Today, a new and glorious page is written in the ancient oil history of our homeland".

He said that the great development period of Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry is closely related with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

He stressed that SOCAR Polymer, SOCAR Carbamide projects, construction of STAR Oil Refinery in Turkey, which will make a significant contribution to the non-oil sector development and diversification of the economy in Azerbaijan, serve these purposes: "These plants will be put into operation next year and add power to our strength". SOCAR President added that modernization projects of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, "Azərikimya" and Petkim are also part of the same strategy. These companies will give impetus to the creation of new production areas by using each other's products as raw materials".