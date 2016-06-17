SOCAR President met with "ExxonMobil" CEO

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held between the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson.

Report informs, the meeting took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which started yesterday.

During the meeting, cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) project were discussed.

Notably, "ExxonMobil" has 8% stake in ACG project.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will run until June 18.