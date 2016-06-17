 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR President met with "ExxonMobil" CEO

    Issues of cooperation in energy sector discussed during the meeting

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held between the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson.

    Report informs, the meeting took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which started yesterday.

    During the meeting, cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) project were discussed.

    Notably, "ExxonMobil" has 8% stake in ACG project.

    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will run until June 18.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi