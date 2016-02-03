SOCAR President meets with young oilmen

Baku. 3 February.REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with young oilmen at Baku Business Center.

Report informs citing SOCAR, noting traditionality of such meetings, R.Abdullayev congratulated them and youth of all the country on the occasion of the Day of Youth.

Stating that independent political course successfully implemented by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes important role not only in macroeconomic development of Azerbaijan, but also of regional countries, President of the company mentioned that youth policy is one of main priorities of this course.

SOCAR President said that the meeting is held with purpose of non-official exchange views on issues concerning youth and gave detailed answers to all questions of young specialists in the meeting lasting about 4 hours.

At the end of the meeting, the youth took selfie with the SOCAR President.