​SOCAR President meets with UK ambassador to Azerbaijan

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has met with the UK ambassador to Azerbaijan James Lyall Sharp, Report informs citing SOCAR.

It was noted at the meeting that long-term cooperation traditions have been created with British companies and opinions were exchanged on expansion of these traditions. It was also stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable and stable partner in implementation of oil and gas projects, and special importance is paid to cooperation with SOCAR, and this cooperation contributes to the relations between the two countries.

The SOCAR President spoke about the joint projects that are being implemented with BP. Rovnag Abdullayev said SOCAR lays an emphasis on stimulation of improvement of Azerbaijani citizens as specialists in international cooperation. According to him, the key priorities include holding of trainings by foreign companies for local specialists, creation of jobs.

After the meeting the guests familiarized themselves with SOCAR’s interactive oil museum.