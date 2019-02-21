SOCAR President meets with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has met with the delegation led by Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez at SOCAR Tower, SOCAR press service told Report.

According to the information, the sides stressed the political solidarity and determined position of the presidents of both countries in the implementation of such an internationally important project as the Southern Gas Corridor and underlined the support of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to SOCAR’s projects in Turkey. The sides discussed SOCAR’s investment projects in Turkey, exchanged opinions on contributions they made to development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Following the formal meeting and discussion, the guests viewed the interactive oil exhibition which reflects the centuries-old oil history of Azerbaijan and new oil strategy founded by nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev.