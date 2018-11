Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, Report informs citing SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş, a subsidiary of SOCAR in Turkey.

By the information, at the meeting Rovnag Abdullayev informed the Minister about SOCAR's projects in Turkey and the recent developments around the STAR Refinery which is planned to be launched next week.