SOCAR President meets with top managers in Abu Dhabi

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ After the debates at the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable a day before, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) has held one-on-one and expanded meetings with CEOs of BP, Total, Statoil, Petronas, Saudi Aramco.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, current issues were discussed during the meetings and new opportunities for cooperation were explored.

Notably, the world’s leading oil and gas industry leaders gathered in Abu Dhabi on November 12 to discuss the evolving energy landscape amid shifting dynamics of supply and demand, at the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable.

Among the 26 world’s leading oil and gas industry leaders, the company was represented by a delegation led by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev.

Within the round table the impact of modern technologies, and the dissemination of new energy sources around the world were among the key topics. The impact of these processes on global energy markets, demand and supply dynamics were assessed and exchanged views to better understand new global challenges.

Commenting on the organization of "Round Table of Company Leaders", the SOCAR President said that exchange of ideas between leading companies is crucial for more efficient management of the rapidly moving processes in the energy sector: “That is why we value the organization of such discussions positively. The processes we are discussing here are affecting all countries, including Azerbaijan. Thanks to new technologies, the role of alternative energy sources is increasing. Oil and gas products will continue to play an important role not only in the future but also in the production of various plastic products, fertilizers and food products. From this point of view, the strategy, in which SOCAR has invested in more oil and gas processing projects in the past years, is justifying itself when it comes to the reality and the future”.

R. Abdullayev said that being among the world's leading companies here today is an indicator of the transformation of SOCAR into a prestigious international company: "Under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, SOCAR plays an important role both in Azerbaijan and at a global scale and using this position will continue to contribute to the country's revenues and coordination of global issues”.

Notably, the special event called "Round Table of Company Leaders" was held on the eve of the prestigious ADIPEC World Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi. More than 2,000 companies from 135 countries are represented at this exhibition and conference was held on November 13-16.