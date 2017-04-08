SOCAR President meets with Iranian Oil Minister

© socar.az

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, who is on visit to Iran, has met with Oil Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh.

Report informs citing the press service of SOCAR. During the meeting, current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in the oil and gas sector was discussed, existence of ample opportunities for development of cooperation stated.

The sides reviewed SOCAR participation in the oil and gas projects implemented in Iran, gas trade cooperation, possibility of joint projects in third countries as well as exchanged views in detail.

In the end, it was decided to continue studies and contacts on discussed topics in the working order.