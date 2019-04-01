​SOCAR President meets with Georgian PM

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has paid a working visit to Georgia.

Report informs citing the company that Rovnag Abdullayev met with Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze. They discussed issues of cooperation, directions of future cooperation and exchanged views on expansion of perspective partnership.

Abdullayev also attended the working meeting held at the head office of SOCAR Energy Georgia in Tbilisi. Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov reported about the results of operation in 2018 and informed about the plan of strategic activity for 2019.