​SOCAR President meets with Georgian and Turkmen officials

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava and Oil and Gas Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan Yagshygeldi Kakayev as part of the Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council.

According to Report, the parties discussed the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and current and future cooperation within the project.

They also exchanged views on the prospects of Turkmenistan's participation in this project as well as cooperation opportunities in other fields.