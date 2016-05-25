SOCAR president: Decision to freeze activities of representative offices signed in December

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In December, we have decided to freeze the activities of all representative offices in order to economize."

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

According to R.Abdullayev, functions of foreign representatives were transferred to other companies: "Their functions were transferred to companies with 100% local capital, located near the capital, Baku. The decision was taken due to the financial circumstances."