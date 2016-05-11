SOCAR prepares a development program up to 2025

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has prepared the Development Program up to 2025.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President for Strategic Development Tofig Gahramanov said at the business forum organized by the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club).

According to him, the program covers several areas: "The program mainly includes the gas projects, because large gas projects are currently being implemented. Other destinations cover oil, processing, international relations, environmental issues and personnel relations."

According to him, the program was developed in cooperation with PWC.