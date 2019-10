SOCAR posts increase in proven oil reserves

25 September, 2019 12:32

https://report.az/storage/news/f7d980083ee038c69fca1ce8cada0e35/abd57aa4-b4f3-41f3-879e-78689eede5d8_292.jpg As of January 1, 2019, SOCAR’s proven oil reserves rose by 1.3% settling at 71,055,000 tonnes, Report informs citing SOCAR. Proven gas reserves amounted to 45,692,000,000 cubic meters.