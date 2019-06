SOCAR increased revenues from the sale of petroleum products by 3.3% to AZN 58.462 billion in 2018, up AZN 40.093 billion or 61.6% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing SOCAR’s consolidated financial statement for 2018.

Revenues from the sale of natural gas amounted to AZN 3.191 billion, up 19.5% by contrast to a year earlier.