SOCAR-Polymer holds event to demonstrate knowledge of employees

Baku.1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nowadays, an event was held to demonstrate knowledge and skills as well as knowledge of technical English of the students of the Sumgayit Education Training Center (SETC), which are employees of the SOCAR-Polymer.

Report informs citing SOCAR, the event was attended by Chief of the Education,Training and Certification Department (ETCD) Fuad Suleymanov, Director General of SOCAR-Polymer LLC Farid Jafarov, as well officials of "Pasha Holding", "Gilan Holding", "Azersun Holding" and "Polymer Construction". After presentation of the students, guests expressed their satisfaction with the quality of education, wished success to the SETC staff and employees of SOCAR-Polymer LLC, studying at the center.

Notably, in accordance with the personnel training agreement signed between the SOCAR Education,Training and Certification Department and SOCAR-Polymer LLC on October 6, 2016, a new cooperation was established and 4-group courses organized at the Sumgayit Education Training Center (SETC) majoring in three fields. Among them, students of the machine man group in the field of technology have already completed the training process and begun to apply obtained knowledge and skills in production.

In addition, training of SOCAR-Polymer employees at the SETC is underway in 3 groups in the fields of control and measurement instrumentation and automation, technology and energy. Alongside with specialty subjects, students were taught technical English for 3 months in order to increase communication skills and professionalism.