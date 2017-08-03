"SOCAR Polymer" LLC announces 13 job vacancies

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Polymer" LLC has announced vacancies for 13 positions.

Report informs, "SOCAR Polymer" LLC seeks specialists in QC Inspector Civil/Structural, Internal Auditor, Civil Engineer, Controls and Automation Engineer, HSE Engineer, Lead Piping Engineer, Lead Civil Engineer, Lead Controls and Automation Engineer, Lead Mechanical Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Piping Engineer, Process Engineer, Permitting Coordinator.

Internal auditor is obliged to prepare daily, weekly and monthly audit plans, as well as work progress schedules in collaboration with the employees of other departments, have advanced English and at least 3-5 years experiences. Master degree is preferred to be graduated from economics or business administration.

Civil engineer - apply cost competitive execution techniques to develop the most cost-effective total project solution.

QC Inspector Civil/Structural - coordinate with construction crew for on‐going civil/structural activities.

HSE Engineer - assist in the supervision of lower level professionals on HSE activities on large-scale Total Installed Cost (TIC) projects.

Lead Piping Engineer, Lead Mechanical Engineer, Lead Controls and Automation Engineer - review project Scope of Services, Scope of Facilities, and other project baseline documents for all phases of projects.

Lead Civil Engineer - translate global strategic initiatives into procedures to be implemented on project.

Process Engineer - develop drawings and specifications for study, feasibility, Front End Engineering Development (FEED) /Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase project definition and/or execution.

Permitting Coordinator - assist Permitting Manager in developing and executing Permit & Interface plan.

Mechanical Engineer, Piping Engineer, Controls and Automation Engineer - apply cost competitive execution techniques to develop the most cost-effective total project solution

The deadline for the vacancies is August 31.

More information can be found in the Career section of the company's official website as below:

http://socarpolymer.com/en/career/experienced-professionals/