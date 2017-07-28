SOCAR plans to open two more filling stations in Ukraine by year end

Kyiv. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The SOCAR Ukraine Trading House plans to open two new filling stations in Ukraine by the end of 2017.

The Ukraine bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the company.

"Where will locate filling stations and in which concept, we cannot inform yet. However, we can assure that as at operating stations, we offer quality fuel also at new stations, provide faultless services provision and additional services for comfortable travel of our guests", company said.

Notably, today SOCAR Ukraine network covers 60 complexes of filling stations.

In February, SOCAR has opened a new station in Kyiv on the street. Protasov Yar, 13A. The station is made in a new style. The filling station renders services of free tire inflation, car wash, Wi-Fi, mobile phone recharging, business corner as well as BUTA market with an expanded range of related products.

SOCAR Ukraine also informed that the company plans to enter the market of wholesale trade of oil products in Moldova.