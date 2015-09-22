Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to open another 14 stations in Romania until the end of 2016.

Report informs, Hamza Karimov, CEO SOCAR Romania said in his interview with Romanian "Petroleum Industry Review" magazine.

He stated that, the filling stations will be located especially in the big cities.

"In Romania, SOCAR will continue to expand the network of gas stations, while focusing ona nationwide presence. We want to have SOCAR filling stations in the main Romanian cities. We are glad Romanians appreciate our services", H.Karimov said.

CEO SOCAR Romania added that, year ended with a total of 31 operational gas stations in 14 main regions of Romania.