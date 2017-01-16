SOCAR: Plan of action to deploy personnel to safer areas and platforms developed

Baku. 16 January. REPORT. SOCAR vice-president for strategicdevelopment

Yashar Latifov visited N.Narimanov Oil and Gas RecoveryManagement and Oil Rocks.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, inspection of production facilities in the fields of "Bulla-Deniz" and "Oil Rocks" carried out, important decisions made on security infrastructure, developed an action plan to deploy personnel to safer areas and platforms.

As a result of the inspection, discussions were held in connection with the current situation on offshore platforms, trestle platform, waterworks and communications nodes, as well as exchanged views on the elimination of the existing shortcomings and strengthen the necessary measures.

Vice-president Yashar Latifov, "Azneft" PU Director GeneralDashgin Iskandarov, head of the SOCAR Investment Management Rufat Safarov held a meeting with the participation of leading experts, which specifically emphasized the importance of measures to ensure the safety of workers.

Works in this direction launched immediately after the meeting.