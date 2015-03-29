SOCAR placed 15-year Eurobonds in the amount of 750 million dollars

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for the first time after two years has carried out issue of 15-year Eurobonds in the amount of 750 million dollars in the European financial market.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

According to the information, taking into account the interest of investors, the interest rate on Eurobonds was 6.95% per annum.

The owners of the new SOCAR Eurobond issues became the UK (39%), Europe (18%), the US (41%) and other regions (2%). Fund managers bought 93% of Eurobonds, banks - 5%, pension funds - 2%.

In early 2012 for the first time in Azerbaijan, SOCAR has carried out Eurobond issues on the London Stock Exchange, and then in March 2013 was successfully carried out the second issue of Eurobonds in the amount of 1 billion dollars at 4.75% per annum for 10 years.