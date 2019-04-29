SOCAR, Petronas mull development of cooperation

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has today received the delegation led by the President of Malaysian Petronas Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee bin Wan Ariffin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan in connection with Formula One SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Report informs citing SOCAR that Rovnag Abdullayev congratulated the guests on Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport’s success in F1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Petronas management said that Formula One SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix was organized at a high level and expressed gratitude for that.

The sides discussed cooperation between the companies, including development of Shahdeniz project. It was noted that works on Shahdeniz Phase 2 and other segments of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) are carried out timely, even ahead of the schedule.

Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee bin Wan Ariffin said such meetings are useful and exchanged views on holding of such meetings in the future.

Malaysian Petronas company holds 15.5% stake in Shahdeniz, 15.5% in SGC and 12.4% in Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company.