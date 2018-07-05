SOCAR Petroleum plans to sell CNG in 12 filling stations by year end

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum CJSC plans to sell Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in12 filling stations by the end of the year. Report informs referring to SOCAR Petroleum.

Today, SOCAR Petroleum has begun to sell Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) near Baku-Bus LLC on the initial section of the Baku-Hovsan road: “Thus, for the first time in the retail fuel market of Azerbaijan, the company launched sales of the CNG more profitable to consumers at the price of alternative fuel. One cubic meter of CNG costs 0.45 AZN”.

It is reported that, starting from August to September CNG will be sold at gas stations in Sabunchu district, in the southwestern part of Sabunchu circle, in Khatai district, in Babek and Nobel avenues, in Zabrat settlement, on the right side of Sabunchi-Zabrat road. By the end of the year, this list will include a gas station near the Bibiheybat mosque, on the 70th km of the Baku-Salyan highway, on the right side of the Baku-Gazakh road, on the 70th km of the Baku-Salyan highway, on the left side of the Baku-Alat road, on the 28th km of the Baku-Quba highway on the right side.

At present, modern IVECO buses that operate in Baku, owned by BakuBus LLC, operate on CNG produced at Zikh-Hovsan terminal station of SOCAR Petroleum. Notably, unlike traditional fuels, CNG is produced on the basis of natural gas, rather than oil.

The company said that safe and environmentally friendly fuel CNG is more profitable at a price than traditional fuels. According to the calculations of specialists, CNG allows to save 600 AZN for every 10,000 kilometers. Taking into account the cost of the transition to CNG, this is of immediate interest for companies with a large car park. As a result, this will reduce the share of transportation costs in total costs.