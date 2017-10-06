SOCAR Petroleum launches new campaign for drivers

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum CJSC has launched a new campaign for drivers jointly with "ASAN Radio".

Report informs citing the SOCAR Petroleum, campaign will last for a year.

Thus, "ASAN Radio" will launch “Taksi vaxtı” (Taxi time) radiocast three days in a week in different hours of the day. The driver, announced by the radio host in each competition and coming to "ASAN Service" first, is considered a winner and receives a coupon of 30 AZN.

There are five "ASAN Service" Centres in Baku and one in Sumgayit. A coupon winner will be able visit all filling stations of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC and get any kind of fuel worth 30 AZN.

"The company will further continue to hold various types of campaigns and rejoice its customers", SOCAR Petroleum says.