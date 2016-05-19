'SOCAR Petroleum' hosts meeting with lottery winners

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting has been held with Ramin Farajov, Rza Abbasov, Aflatun Huseynov, Yasin Nuriyev, Rafail Nazirov - winners of lottery launched by 'SOCAR Petroleum' CJSC petrol stations to participate in UEFA EURO 2016 Championship in France.

Report informs citing the company, in the meeting, Mulayim Safarov, Deputy Director General of 'SOCAR Petroleum' CJSC on Operational Issues welcomed the winners and congratulated on this occasion.

M.Safarov spoke about transparency of 'Fill fuel in SOCAR, win a ticket for UEFA EURO 2016' campaign.

Then the winners were given detailed information on participation in the championship and success wished.