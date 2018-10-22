SOCAR performs first container transportation through Baku-Tbilisi-Kars

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) jointly with ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, performed the first test purchase and transportation of carbamide from the Mariysky refinery (Turkmenistan) to Turkey. According to Report, the transportation was carried through the transshipment of cargo from carriages to containers at the Alat international sea trade port (Azerbaijan). The loaded containers were further dispatched by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad in three different directions in Turkey and successfully delivered to the end consumers.

Implementation of this container transportation has once again demonstrated the logistic capacities of the participating countries, involvement of the Middle Asian countries, including Turkmenstan, as well as the advantage of container transportations.

In the future it is also planned to transport carbamide produced by SOCAR Carbamide for the purpose of saving on transportation costs and supplying Azerbaijani carbamide by the 'door-to-door' method to the customers across the world.

Notably, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was inaugurated at the Baku international sea trade port on October 30, 2017.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad was constructed on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage the railroad will transport 6.5 million tonnes of cargo and up to a million of passengers.