For 5 years SOCAR paid over 2.5 bln hryvnia to Ukraine budget

Kiev. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for 2010-2016 amounted to over 2.5 bln UAH (Ukrainian hryvnia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

The company says, SOCAR operates in Ukraine exclusively within the legal field which is responsible taxpayer and employer: "As a strategic investor, representing interests of Azerbaijan, the company involved in the processes of formation of stable, transparent and common rules of the game for all market participants".

SOCAR Energy Ukraine stressed that they see great prospects for cooperation in Ukraine: " We base our work on a certain system of values, which includes the concept of absolute transparency. That is why our participation in any tender in the public procurement system, for example, is already perceived as a sign of its transparency. We want to continue to be a catalyst for change and to bring our experience, values and European standards in the work of both the public and the private sector", said the director of the wholesale activities of the company Andrey Bychkov.