    SOCAR paid 127 mln AZN to budget last month

    Budget payments of the company in 2016 amounted to 789 mln AZN

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July 2016 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) paid 127.110 mln AZN to state budget.

    Report informs referring to the company, in January-July SOCAR paid 788,852 mln AZN to the state budget.

    In addition, in July, SOCAR transferred 12.074 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund. This figure is more by 901 thousand AZN or 8.1% compared with July of last year.

    In general, in January-July 2016 the Company paid 81,606 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund, which is more by 649 thousand AZN or 0.8% compared to the same period of 2015.

