Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR paid 118,502 mln manats to the state budget in January 2015.

Report informs this is by 55,076 mln manats or 31.73% less compared to the same period last year.

In addition, in January of this year, SOCAR transferred to the State Social Protection Fund 11,931 mln manats, which is 1,566 mln manats or 11.6% less compared with January 2014.