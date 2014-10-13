SOCAR paid 1.8 bln dollars to the state budget

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014 State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) transferred 1.413 bln manats (1.8 bln dollars) to the state budget. Report informs referring to SOCAR, compared to the same period last year, contributions to the state budget increased by 19.2%, or 227,765 mln manats. In September contributions were 146,116 mln manats, which is also more than in September 2013 by 8.1%, or 10,938 mln manats.

During the first 9 months of 2014, SOCAR transferred 107,547 mln manats to the State Social Protection Fund. By the end of 2013 payments to the state budget amounted to 1.574 bln manats (2.007 bln dollars).