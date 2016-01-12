SOCAR paid 1,5 billion manats to budget in 2015

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has paid 75,32 million manats to state budget in December of 2015.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, totally, 1 480,195 million manats were paid to budget in 2015.

In addition, in December of last year, SOCAR transferred 12,688 million manats to State Social Protection Fund. This figure is 982 thousand manats or 8,4% more in comparison with December of 2014.

Notably, in January-December of 2015, payment to SSPF by the company made 139,294 million manats.