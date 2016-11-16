SOCAR paid 1,15 bln AZN to budget in 2016

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) paid 125,345 mln AZN to the state budget in October.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, in January-October of this year, 1 150 172 million AZN paid to the state budget.

In addition, SOCAR paid 12,207 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) in October.

Notably, this indicators are more 1,9 mln AZN or 9% compared with October last year.

In general, in January-May 2016 the Company paid 119,370 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund which is 3,949 mln AZN or 3,4% more compared to the same period last year.