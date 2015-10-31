SOCAR opens two refueling points in Kiev

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the near future in Ukraine will open refueling point (RP) under the brand of SOCAR.

Report informs referring to the OilNews, points will be located in Kiev, Brovarsky Avenue and the Metropolitan Highway.

In 2008, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has opened a representative office in Ukraine. The Company operates in the country under the brand of SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

The first fueling station under SOCAR brand was opened in 2010 in Odessa.

Today, under SOCAR brand operate 53 refueling points in 27 settlements. The company's assets are located in Kiev, Odessa, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Cherkassy, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky and Poltava regions.