Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ An oil bunker vessel "Baku-1" has been recently set afloat at the Kyiv shipyard of SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

Report informs referring to "OilNews," SOCAR said.

The oil bunker vessel is in " People's Friendship Arch " park, at Dnieper River. The second, "Ganja" oil bunker vessel is in Odessa (Black Sea) resort zone. It has re-opened in April.

Notably, "Baku-1" ship moved to the area of "Primatel" club in 2014.