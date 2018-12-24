SOCAR opens new well in Bulla-deniz field

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Stationary sea platform No 12, constructed by SOCAR’s Neftgaztikinti Trust in Bulla-deniz field, has been launched today, Report informs citing SOCAR.

The opening ceremony was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and other officials.

The platform, of which construction commenced in 2017, was designed by Neftqazelmitedqiqatlayihe Institute (SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute) and the construction works were carried by Neftgaztikinti Trust. The platform, which was intended for drilling of one exploration well and 4 exploitation wells, was installed at the depth of 30 meters. The distance from the sea level to the floor of the platform is 12 meters.

Average depth of the wells to be drilled in the platform will make up 6,300 meters. Drilling works in such a depth are carried out under high pressure and considered as a technologically complicated project. As a result of application of high technologies standards, SOCAR has achieved successful results in analogical wells and will use the existing practice in here too. The wells in the platform are planned to produce 2.5 million cubic meters of gas and 500 tonnes of condensate. In order to carry out drilling works, ZJ -70DBS plant, with the 46.6 meter-tower, was installed. This plant is able to perform drilling works up to the depth of 7,000 m from the rotor level. Drilling and exploitation works are planned to be held simultaneously. The exploitation works will be carried out by Oil and Gas Production Department named after N. Narimanov of Azneft Production Union.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev noted that upon the President Ilham ALiyev’s instructions, SOCAR has turned from a local oil company into a group of international companies during the past 15 years and brings revenues to Azerbaijan as its global brand: "Our capital investments are timely made in traditional activity fields such as exploration and production in order to supply raw material to huge industrial complexes in Azerbaijan and foreign countries, meet domestic, mainly, meet Azerbaijani people’s demand for fuel and petrochemical products. In the eleven months of 2018, SOCAR seriously increased production. New platforms constructed on the basis of modern technologies like Bulla-deniz-12 will provide continuation of our successes. Construction of such platforms, which meet high-engineering and technological demands, on our own account is a source of pride for us and shows that SOCAR has already been formed as a global company in all fields."

SOCAR first Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said that today marks President Ilham Aliyev’s birthday: "On this remarkable day, SOCAR launched the 12th platform in Bulla-deniz field. Despite the construction of such a modern sea platform on our own account seemed impossible in the past, it’s a reality today. This is one of the projects implemented with the President’s confidence in and support to us. This is a presemt from Azerbaijani oilmen to Azerbaijani people and President on his birthday."

In the new platform, environmental protection, security technique, preventive measures on fire protection are on a high level. The production area consists of four and the residential area of 1 supporting units. Moreover, the platform is equipped with a helicopter landing pad, 4 berths, accommodation for 36 people.

SOCAR has been active in the Bulla Deniz field since 1975. The company has extracted over 61 billion metric tons of gas and 12 million tons of oil and gas condensate from the field by 2015.

Bulla-deniz field is located 10 km south-east from Sangachal sea-Duvanni sea-Khara-Zira Island. The structure was discovered in 1957 and exploration works started in 1965.