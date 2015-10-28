​SOCAR opens branch in Canada

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to open trade mission in Canada.

Report informs citing Reuters, according to information, the office will be located in Canada's oil capital Calgary.

SOCAR representative office opens within the framework of the expansion of international markets.

SOCAR Trading already chooses employees to send to Calgary. However, time, when the mission begins its work is not determined yet.