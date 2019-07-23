​SOCAR opens first petrol station in Austria

Last Friday in Graz, SOCAR officially opened its first petrol station in Austria, Report informs citing SOCAR Energy Holdings.

The well-known SOCAR flame can now also be spotted in Austria. At the end of 2017, SOCAR of Switzerland announced that it would take over Austrian petrol station operator A1. The SOCAR brand will gradually replace the A1 logo over the next few years.

Edgar Bachmann, CEO of SOCAR in Switzerland, is delighted to announce: “For SOCAR, the opening of the first petrol station in Austria is another milestone. Since entering the Swiss market in 2012, SOCAR has quickly developed into one of the leading energy companies and mobility providers in this country. We now want to roll out this experience in Austria as well.”

The next SOCAR petrol station will go into operation at the end of July.

Over the next few years, the 82 existing A1 petrol stations are to be gradually replaced by the SOCAR brand.