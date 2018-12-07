SOCAR opens 41st filling station in Romania

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR has opened its 3rd filling station in Timis region, Romania.

Report informs citing Romanian media that this is SOCAR's 41st filling station of SOCAR in Romania.

The new filling station was provided with modern technologies and equipment. SOCAR Petroleum sells four types of Nano fuels: "At the petrol station, the clients can pay their bills and utility services."

Nar café in the station offers local and Azerbaijani products, and free internet.

SOCAR has filling stations in 19 regions of Romania. SOCAR Petroleum SA has been in operation in Romania since 2011.