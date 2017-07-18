SOCAR opens its 38th filling station in Romania

Bucharest. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR has opened its 38th filling station in Romania.

The Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the SOCAR Petroleum SA Romania.

The station will sell gasoline, diesel fuel and LPG. Three fuel dispensers were installed here, that will simultaneously serve 4 small vehicles and 2 large-capacity trucks, as well as charging stations for electric vehicles.

At Nar Cafe in territory of the gas station, customers will be given local and traditional Azerbaijani products, also free internet round the clock. Totally, 14 new jobs were opened here.

Notably, this is the second gas station in the county of Timis. In total, network of SOCAR's filling stations covers 18 districts in Romania.