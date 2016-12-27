SOCAR official: Damages caused by pipeline accident will be eliminated in two days

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Damages of fire erupted in territory of Sangachal settlement of Garadag district at 1000 mm main gas pipeline connecting Gas Processing Plant and Sangachal main units will be eliminated in 2 days.

Report informs, Nazim Samadzade, Deputy Head of Gas Export Department of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

He noted, delay in use of this line will not cause problems to gas supply of the country.

“Proper instructions were given soon after we received fire alarm. Fire erupted 0.8-1 km far from residence area. There are no buildings in the area, none suffered at the incident. Natural gas is received from “Shah Deniz” gas-condensate field, “Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli” (ACG) and “Umid” fields and distributed in the territory of the republic”.

Notably, as a result of joint efforts of SOCAR, Ministry of Emergency and “Azerenerji” specialists the fire erupted on 1000mm main gas pipeline connecting Gas Processing Plant and Sangachal Main Units has been fully extinguished.

According to SOCAR’s report, they started repair and restoration works on damaged part of the pipeline. The gas supply on Absheron peninsula is provided through alternative gas pipeline.