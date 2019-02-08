SOCAR not planning to buy network of filling stations in the near future

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Energy has an intention to buy the network of filling stations, but the company does not plan it for the near future, SOCAR Turkey Energy CEO Zaur Gahramanov said while commenting on reports about plans to buy a company that owns 600-700 stations.

He noted that the company has long-term strategic goals and takes steps in line with these goals. According to him, the current strategic goal includes development in Turkey’s petrochemical field, construction of a new petrochemical complex: "Of course, we have an intention to buy a network of filling stations in Turkey, but it is not on the agenda yet."

He also reminded that the company had recently bought shares in German EWE in the gas distribution networks in Turkey and won the tender on the opening of nine filling stations in Istanbul Airport.